Rachel Atherton called her victory at the UCI Downhill Mountain Biking World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra, one of the best of her career after securing a 39th career win in the series.

The world champion finished nearly three seconds clear of the field to earn a 74th podium finish, the most of any female mountain biker.

The 32-year-old from Machynlleth in Wales is now second in the overall standings behind Australian Tracey Hannah, who finished third in Andorra.

Danny Hart was the best-placed male British rider, finishing fifth place, with overall leader Frenchman Loic Bruni winning the men’s elite race.