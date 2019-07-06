Defending champion Geraint Thomas reflects on a "good day" at the Tour de France despite crashing late on during stage one.

The Welshman was unhurt and, because the crash happened inside the final 3km on a designated sprint stage, he was credited with the same time as the group he was riding with, so ended up losing no time on his rivals for the overall win.

Jumbo-Visma's Mike Teunissen won the opening 194.5km stage in Brussels.

