Geraint Thomas says he has a good relationship with Team Ineos co-leader Egan Bernal at this year's Tour de France but insists he "won't hand him the yellow jersey".

Defending champion Thomas, 33, says he and 22-year-old Colombian Bernal will "both know deep down who’s better" during the course of the race, which starts in Brussels on Saturday, 6 July and concludes with its traditional finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on 28 July.