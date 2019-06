Team INEOS rider Eddie Dunbar hopes that luck is on his side as he prepares to compete at the Cycling Ireland National Championships in Derry.

The 22-year-old from Cork finished in fifth place in La Route d’Occitainie in France last week and is hopeful of securing his first senior elite gold medal this weekend.

Birkenhead cyclist Ryan Mullen is aiming to win the event for the third year in a row.