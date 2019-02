BBC Sport Wales catches up with 2018 Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas ahead of his first race of the 2019 season.

Thomas, 32, rides in the five-stage Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in southern Spain from Wednesday - his first race since the Tour of Britain last September.

The Welshman says he's enjoyed his busy life since winning the Tour de France last summer but his focus has now switched to being in the best shape possible to defend his title.