Why is Mont Ventoux an iconic Tour climb?

5 live Sport is guided by cycling journalists Jeremy Whittle, locals - including former Ventoux champions Eric Caritoux and Betty Kals - and cycling tourists up the 2,000m climb, ahead of stage 12 of the Tour de France.

We learn about the mountain's imposing Tour de France history, not least the tragic death of Britain's Tom Simpson in 1967, but also that it's one that people of all abilities can attempt.

