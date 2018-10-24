Watch the thrilling conclusion to the men's team pursuit final with Australia dramatically beating Great Britain at the World Track Championships in London.

GB's Bradley Wiggins, Jon Dibben, Owain Doull and Ed Clancy were behind from the start but, despite going down to three riders compared to Australia's four, edged ahead late on.

However, GB's team faded and separated on the last lap as they finished in three minutes 53.856 seconds, 1.129 seconds behind Australia.

WATCH MORE: Trott wins world scratch title

Available to UK users only.