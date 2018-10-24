BeSpoke presenter OJ Borg reports from behind the scenes at the Tour of Britain, following the soigneurs whose job it is to keep the riders and teams on the road.

Granted exclusive access by the first African-registered pro team to race in the Tour de France, BeSpoke follows MTN-Qhubeka's progress from the team hotel to the chaos of the feed zone.

The hard work, commitment and long hours put in by soigneur Danijel Kvasina helped MTN-Qhubeka rider Edvald Boasson Hagen become the first rider this century to win the Tour of Britain twice.