BBC Sport's Matt Slater catches up with Pro Team Tinkoff-Saxo at their winter training camp in Gran Canaria.

The all-star squad fronted by six-time Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador and new, big-money signing Peter Sagan flock to the Canary Islands in order to prepare for the new cycling season.

Like British rider Chris Froome, Contador crashed out of this year's Tour de France, but returned from injury to beat him in the year's final Grand Tour, the Vuelta.

Next year the Spaniard will attempt a Giro d'Italia/Tour double.