Colombian Movistar rider Nairo Quintana clinches his first Grand Tour triumph with victory in the Giro d'Italia.

The 24-year-old Movistar rider finished two minutes and 58 seconds ahead of runner-up and compatriot Rigoberto Uran, 27, after the final stage from Gemona del Friuli to Trieste.

Italian Fabio Aru, 23, was third overall, 4:04 behind Quintana.

Slovenian Luka Mezgec, riding for the Giant-Shimano team, won the 172km final stage, edging out Italian Giacomo Nizzolo in a sprint finish.

