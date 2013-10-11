UCI Women’s Road World Cup highlights

Watch highlights of the Ronde van Drenthe and the Tour of Flanders where Lizzie Armitstead has built a lead at the top of the UCI Women's Road World Cup standings.

The 2014 UCI Women's Road World Cup consists of nine races between March and August, the van Drenthe being the first and the Tour of Flanders the third.

The Olympic road race silver medallist was beaten in London by five-time world cup winner Dutchwoman Marianne Vos, who will not return to road racing until the Fleche Wallonne Feminine in late April.

