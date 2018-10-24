Brailsford on Wiggins/Froome choice

  • From the section Cycling

Team Sky general manager Dave Brailsford admits he is yet to decide between Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome for the role of lead rider in next season's Tour de France. The British duo finished first and second in this year's race.

The 2013 route was announced on Wednesday. It covers 3,360km and is more mountainous than this year's edition, so may favour climbers such as Froome, Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck, rather than 2012 winner Wiggins.

Brailsford describes the route as "exciting and epic", while Froome says he will have to study the route, especially the "nervous" first stages.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • From the section Football
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba closes his eyes in frustration
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Manchester City win on penalties
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Jake Buxton of Burton Albion
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Jose Mourinho
Video
  • From the section Football