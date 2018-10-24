Team Sky general manager Dave Brailsford admits he is yet to decide between Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome for the role of lead rider in next season's Tour de France. The British duo finished first and second in this year's race.

The 2013 route was announced on Wednesday. It covers 3,360km and is more mountainous than this year's edition, so may favour climbers such as Froome, Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck, rather than 2012 winner Wiggins.

Brailsford describes the route as "exciting and epic", while Froome says he will have to study the route, especially the "nervous" first stages.