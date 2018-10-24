Six-time Olympic gold medal winner Sir Chris Hoy told BBC Radio 5 live's Richard Bacon he is saddened by the recent revelations surrounding Lance Armstrong and doping.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency has published its findings in a report, after banning Armstrong for life and stripping him of his seven Tour de France titles.

Hoy, however, is glad that the information is now public and is assured that cycling has cleaned up its act in recent years.

