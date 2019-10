Team GB's cycling boss Dave Brailsford says Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish will have to prioritise in what will be a busy summer for them both.

The British stars both ride for Team Sky and both have a chance of success in the Tour de France in July and at the London Olympics just a week later.

Brailsford is British Cycling's performance director and Team Sky's general manager and he told BBC Sport's Matt Slater that trying to do all this would be a "recipe for failure".