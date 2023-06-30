England captain Heather Knight says 'cricket still has way to go'
England captain Heather Knight speaks about the discrimination she faced while playing at a men's cricket club, where she was asked if she "did the ironing for the men after playing".
This comes as she addressed the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report, released on Tuesday, which found there to be widespread discrimination in English and Welsh cricket.
