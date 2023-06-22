BBC cricket pundits Ebony Rainford-Brent, Alison Mitchell and Henry Moeran look ahead to the start of the Women's Ashes.

The Women's Ashes start on Thursday with a one-off Test - worth four points in the multi-format series - followed by three T20s and three one-day internationals, which are worth two points each.

