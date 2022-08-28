Glamorgan and Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne says Jofra Archer's absence from the upcoming Ashes series is good news for the tourists.

Archer has been ruled out for the summer after a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Labuschagne is ranked the number one Test batter in the world and is expected to line up for Australia in the Ashes series.

And although he will not be facing Archer this summer, Labuschagne describes England's bowling attack as "great".