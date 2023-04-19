14 front-line Austrlain cricketers are in County Championship action including Labuschagne - the No 1-ranked batter in Tests - who has returned to Glamorgan where he will get ready for the Ashes Tests, starting at Edgbaston on June 16.

England Test captain Ben Stokes said in December he would prefer the opposition not to have preparation time in county cricket.

Labuschagne, who has enjoyed watching England’s aggressive, win at all costs strategy under Brendon McCullum and Stokes, feels this summer’s series is set to be the most competitive yet.