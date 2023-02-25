LGBT+ History Month: Katherine and Nat Sciver-Brunt's challenges as a cricket couple
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
England cricketer Katherine Sciver-Brunt has known her sexuality since a young age, but her upbringing in a religious household meant that for a long time she struggled to accept who she is.
Now married to England team-mate Nat, the two discuss the very different experiences they had growing up gay.
Audio curated from the LGBT Sport podcast and No Balls: The Cricket Podcast.