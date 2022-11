Thanks to the ubiquitous nature of cricket in India, star players can be developed from any level of society.

The Great Social Leveller tells the story of three players who overcame difficulties and made it to the Indian Premier League. Rinku Singh used to be a street hawker selling gas cylinders, Yashasvi Jaiswal slept in a tent and Pravin Tambe's never-say-die attitude meant he made it to the big time aged 41.