T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Litton Das run out in controversial circumstances against India
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Bangladesh's Litton Das is furious after being run out on a wet pitch in the T20 World Cup match against India in Adelaide. It was a brilliant direct hit from KL Rahul but Das slipped on the wet pitch and would likely have got home had he not slipped.
WATCH MORE:Bangladesh start well as Das smashes boundaries
FOLLOW LIVE: Bangladesh need 52 off 30 to beat India - clips, radio & text