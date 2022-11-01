T20 World Cup: 'It bounced' - Joss Buttler safe after Kane Williamson wonder 'catch'
What looks like a brilliant catch by Kane Williamson in the covers, actually spills out as he tries to catch it over his shoulder, and hits the turf - would have been a brilliant catch but instead it's a life for Joss Buttler.
