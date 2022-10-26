T20 World Cup: Ireland v England highlights - Andrew Balbirnie scores brilliant 62
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch the highlights as captain Andrew Balbirnie's brilliant 62 and a fine bowling performance helped Ireland to a famous victory over England in the Men's T20 World Cup.
Ireland secured a five-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the match was curtailed by rain.
MATCH REPORT: Fine Ireland stun dismal England in T20 World Cup
WATCH MORE: Ireland fans dance in the rain as they shock England
Available to UK users only.