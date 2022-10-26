T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler out for duck and Alex Hales falls cheaply as Ireland reduce England to 14-2

Ireland put England under pressure with early wickets as Jos Buttler is out for a second ball duck and Alex Hales falls cheaply, reducing England to 14-2 as they chase 157 in Melbourne.

