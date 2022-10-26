Three wickets in seven balls for England completely changes the momentum of the T20 World Cup match against Ireland in Melbourne. Batter Liam Livingstone took two wickets in two balls, including big scoring captain Andrew Balbirnie while Mark Wood removed Curtis Campher to reduce Ireland from 132-3 to 138-6.

