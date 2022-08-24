England Test captain Ben Stokes speaks to the BBC's cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew about whether he feared going to jail before he was found not guilty of affray in September 2018 following a fight near a nightclub in Bristol a year earlier. He was not selected by England for several months after the incident.

Stokes thanks those who supported him at the time and also pays tribute to his mother's response to a distressing newspaper story that detailed a family tragedy and his father Ged, who died later that year from brain cancer.

