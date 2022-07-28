England v South Africa: Jonny Bairstow hits brilliant 'nutmeg' four
Jonny Bairstow hits a four with an amazing shot through his own legs during the second T20 between England and South Africa in Cardiff.
The between-the-legs shot is often referred to as the 'Nat-meg' after England's Natalie Sciver, who played the shot at the 2017 Women's World Cup.
