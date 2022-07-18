England women v South Africa women: 'Big wicket for England' - Charlie Dean removes Laura Wolvaardt for 56
England's Charlie Dean claims the key wicket of Laura Wolvaardt, for the third time in this ODI series, removing the South African danger woman for 56 and thwarting the tourist's promising response to England's total of 371-7.
