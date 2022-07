Rishabh Pant reverse sweeps Jack Leach straight to Joe Root at slip for a "spectacular" wicket during the rearranged fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India, day four - live text, clips and TMS commentary

UK users only

Watch Today at the Test on BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app from 19:00 BST every day.