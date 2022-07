England bowler Matthew Potts claims the big wicket of India batsman Virat Kohli as England reduce India to 71-4 on day one of the fifth Test at Edgbaston.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India, day one - radio, clips & text

Available to UK users only.

Watch Today at the Test on BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app from 19:00 BST every day.