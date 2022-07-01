English cricket will be helping to mark the end of Pride Month at two T20 fixtures on Friday.

Inclusive team Graces will provide a guard of honour for Middlesex and Somerset at their match at Lord's, while Surrey's game with Kent at The Oval has been dedicated to the club's 'Proud Surrey' supporters group.

Jack Murley has been speaking to England's Georgia Elwiss, Hen Cowen from the ECB, and Somerset chief executive Gordon Hollins for a special episode of the BBC's LGBT Sport Podcast.'