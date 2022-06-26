England v New Zealand: Sam Billings removes Neil Wagner with bizarre catch in third Test

Watch the moment wicketkeeper Sam Billings takes a bizarre catch to remove New Zealand's Neil Wagner on day four of the third Test at Headingley.

