England v New Zealand: Henry Nicholls caught out after deflection off teammate Daryl Mitchell's bat
Watch the moment New Zealand's Henry Nicholls is bizarrely dismissed after his shot deflects off team-mate Daryl Mitchell's bat and into the hands of Alex Lees on the first day of the third Test at Headingley.
