England v New Zealand: Phil Tufnell and Michael Vaughan criticise Jack Leach's 'inconsistency'
Former England internationals Phil Tufnell and Michael Vaughan analyse an ineffective performance from spinner Jack Leach against New Zealand on day four of the second Test at Trent Bridge.
