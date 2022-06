Alex Lees' innings comes to an end on 67 after he edges Matt Henry to Daryl Mitchell at slip for a simple catch as England reply to New Zealand's 533 on the third day of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

FOLLOW LIVE: England resume on 90-1 in reply to New Zealand's 553

Watch Today at the Test on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST every day.