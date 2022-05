Glamorgan want to make cricket more accessible and inclusive and identify talent from different backgrounds to progress and play the game at the highest level.

The county held an event for youngsters at the Grange Pavilion, a community centre in the Grangetown area of Cardiff, to promote the start of the T20 Blast campaign.

Australian Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne and spinner Prem Sisodiya took part in the event.