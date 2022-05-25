The sport of cricket is being used to help integrate a group of children who find themselves living in a new community.

Thousands of Afghan refugees have arrived in the UK in the past year with many still staying in temporary accommodation.

The Berkshire Cricket Foundation has organised a series of sessions for Afghan children who are living in hotels in Reading.

As well as giving them time outside with friends, the project is also designed to help integrate them into the community through sport.

Part-funded by the Chance to Shine charity, the sessions first began in January and will continue throughout the summer.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

