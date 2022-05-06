County Championship: Watch Ben Stokes hit 34 off an over in epic Durham innings
Watch as Ben Stokes scores 34 off an over as he reached his century in 64 balls during his innings for Durham at Worcester, where he broke a County Championship record by hitting 17 sixes and was eventually out for 161.
READ MORE: England captain Stokes hits 17 sixes in Durham ton