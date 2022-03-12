Jasmin Akter, a Rohingya refugee who resettled in the UK when she was just eight years old, tells BBC Sport's Srosh Khan that sport has changed her "entire world".

The 21-year-old, who lives in Bradford, captained England in the final of the Street Child World Cup in May 2019 and was named one of the BBC's 100 most inspiring and influential women in the same year.

