Jonny Bairstow scores an unbeaten century and Ben Stokes makes 66 as England's batters finally show some fight against Australia on day three of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

REPORT: Bairstow hits unbeaten century as England show fight in fourth Ashes Test

Available to UK users only.

Watch highlights from every day's play of the fourth Ashes Test on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 GMT.