England's Mark Wood hits Australia captain Pat Cummins, the world's number one-ranked bowler, for three sixes during a thrilling spell on day three of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

REPORT: Bairstow hits unbeaten century as England show fight in fourth Ashes Test

Available to UK users only.

Watch highlights from every day's play of the fourth Ashes Test on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 GMT.