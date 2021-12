Watch highlights as England's dismal start to the Ashes series is compounded by Travis Head's blistering century on day two of the first Test at the Gabba.

CATCH UP: Ashes first Test - Australia v England - text & clips

MATCH REPORT: Travis Head hundred gives Australia big lead over England

Available to UK users only,

Watch highlights from every day's play of the Ashes on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 GMT.