England get their Ashes campaign off to a poor start as Australia bowl them out for just 147 on the opening day of the series at the Gabba, with Pat Cummins taking a five-wicket haul.

CATCH-UP: Ashes first Test: Australia v England - live text & clips

MATCH REPORT: England bowled out for 147 by Australia on day one at the Gabba

Watch extended highlights from every day's play of the Ashes on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 GMT.