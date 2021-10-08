Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard sets off on a 230-mile charity walking trip from Cardiff to Colwyn Bay, which he intends to complete wearing wellington boots.

BBC weatherman Derek Brockway, who has trekked much of Wales in his television series Weatherman Walking, joined Maynard for the start of his 12-day journey.

Maynard will take in the Welsh three peaks of Pen y Fan, Snowdon and Cadair Idris before he is scheduled to finish in Colwyn Bay on 19 October.