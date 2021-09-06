England v India: 'This is happening quickly for India' - England lose four wickets for six runs
Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah share four wickets, conceding just six runs, as England collapse to 147-6 chasing 368 to win on the final day of the fourth Test at The Oval.
FOLLOW: England v India, fourth Test, Oval - clips, radio & text
Listen to live TMS commentary of the fourth Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the final day's play on Today at the Test from 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer