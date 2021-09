James Anderson has KL Rahul caught behind for 46 as India lose the first wicket of their second innings, still 16 runs behind England's first innings total in the fourth Test at The Oval.

FOLLOW: England v India, fourth Test, Oval - clips, radio & text

Listen to live TMS commentary of the fourth Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of each day's play on Today at the Test from 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.