Watch highlights as Ollie Pope scores 81 and Chris Woakes 50 to give England a 99-run first-innings lead before India make a solid start to their second innings on the day two of the fourth Test at the Oval.

REPORT: England v India: Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes star on hard-fought day

Watch highlights of each day's play on Today at the Test from 19:00 BST on BBC Four & BBC iPlayer