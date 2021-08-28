India v England: Craig Overton wraps up England third Test win as Mohammed Siraj caught by Jonny Bairstow
Craig Overton wraps up a stunning England victory with the eighth wicket of the morning session on day four of the third Test as Mohammed Siraj edges to Jonny Bairstow.
FOLLOW: England v India, third Test, Headingley - clips, radio & text
Watch highlights of the fourth day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.