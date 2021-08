India's Mohammed Shami bowls England opener Rory Burns for 61 to end his 135-run first-wicket partnership with Haseeb Hameed on day two of the third Test at Headingley.

FOLLOW: England v India, third Test, Headingley - clips, radio & text

Listen to live TMS commentary of the third Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the second day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer