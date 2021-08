Watch highlights as England finish day one of the third Test at Headingley with a lead of 42 and 10 wickets in hand after bowling out India for 78.

AS IT HAPPENED: England v India, third Test, Headingley - clips, radio & text

REPORT: Openers drive home England advantage

Watch full highlights of each day's play on Today at the Test from 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.